Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,364 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 36.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 12.4% in the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,323 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,926,000 after acquiring an additional 159,923 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.5% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 759,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 65,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 227.4% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 666,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,638,916. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

