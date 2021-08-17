Icon Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,388,332 shares of company stock valued at $334,484,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.47.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.72. 84,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $273.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.