Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $64.77 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 6.9% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $64,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 531,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.9% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $328.70. The stock had a trading volume of 60,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,024. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $328.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.61. The company has a market cap of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.57.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.