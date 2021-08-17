Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,102 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,168,087 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.