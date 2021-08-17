Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 24.0% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 46.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $69,463,000 after buying an additional 46,036 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $10.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $478.05. 75,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,675. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.