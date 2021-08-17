Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,766 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $153.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.