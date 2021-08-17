Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,225 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 91,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 50,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.57. 446,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,496,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.