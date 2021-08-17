Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 89,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,912,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

LMT stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.05. 27,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,523. The company has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $402.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

