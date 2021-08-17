Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and approximately $4,502.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00052997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00126859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00156667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,076.19 or 1.00496863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.62 or 0.00906545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.00 or 0.06886901 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,951,928 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

