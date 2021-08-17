ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) vs. Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Head to Head Analysis

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ICU Medical and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 8.07% 8.67% 7.41% Insulet -3.06% 0.21% 0.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ICU Medical and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Insulet 0 6 7 0 2.54

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $222.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Insulet has a consensus price target of $283.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.39%. Given ICU Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ICU Medical is more favorable than Insulet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ICU Medical and Insulet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.27 billion 3.25 $86.87 million $6.13 31.82 Insulet $904.40 million 23.06 $6.80 million $0.10 3,028.40

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Insulet. ICU Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of ICU Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Insulet shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of ICU Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Insulet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Insulet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors. The company was founded by George A. Lopez in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.