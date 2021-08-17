IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.39 and last traded at $49.40. 7,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 169,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.17.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.
About IDT (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.
See Also: Retained Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.