IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares traded down 9.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.39 and last traded at $49.40. 7,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 169,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.17.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter.

In other news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $230,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after buying an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IDT during the second quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

About IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom and Payment Services and net2phone. The Telecom and Payment Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services.

