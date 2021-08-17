Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,008 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 43.1% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $294.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

