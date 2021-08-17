Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 7,340 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $125,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.