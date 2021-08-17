Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,849 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $242.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.42. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.51 and a 12-month high of $243.68.

