Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $240.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

