Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $368.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

