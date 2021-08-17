Ieq Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,489.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,474.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

