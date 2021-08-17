Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock valued at $16,563,181. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $318.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.76. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $192.51 and a 52-week high of $319.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

