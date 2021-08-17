Ieq Capital LLC Has $4.83 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.06.

