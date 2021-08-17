Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 268.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 6elm Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.75 billion and a PE ratio of -9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.61.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.