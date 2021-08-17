IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Update

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,908,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFAN opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02. IFAN Financial has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get IFAN Financial alerts:

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for IFAN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFAN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.