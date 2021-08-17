II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.78.

Shares of IIVI opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. II-VI’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,817,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,985. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

