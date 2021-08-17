IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.24% from the company’s previous close.

IMCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of IMCC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 1,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,006. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 152,564 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 38,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,589,000. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

