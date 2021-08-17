ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0235 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $267,912.11 and $133,206.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,413,571 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.