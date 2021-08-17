Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Imdex’s previous final dividend of $0.007.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Imdex Company Profile

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mining equipment, technology, and services for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers drilling fluids, equipment, technologies, and software used to optimize drilling programs, as well as solutions for the horizontal directional drilling, water-well, and civil construction sectors under the AMC and REFLEX brands.

