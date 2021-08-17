iMedia Brands (IMBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, analysts expect iMedia Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $113.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.85. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMBI shares. B. Riley started coverage on iMedia Brands in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

