ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 17,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,295,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -13.94.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth about $846,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

