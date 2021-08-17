Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,572. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

IMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impel NeuroPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impel NeuroPharma stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

