Impleum (IMPL) Market Capitalization Tops $27,749.44

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Impleum has a market capitalization of $27,749.44 and approximately $8.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Impleum has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Impleum coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000060 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (CRYPTO:IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,352,521 coins and its circulating supply is 10,245,575 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Impleum is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.