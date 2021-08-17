Inder Zora Minhas Sells 3,800 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Senior Officer Inder Zora Minhas sold 3,800 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$60,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at C$240,312.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.24 on Tuesday, reaching C$15.09. The company had a trading volume of 131,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,927. Superior Plus Corp. has a twelve month low of C$11.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPB. TD Securities raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.95.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

