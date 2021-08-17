Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $3.56 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00008899 BTC on major exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $80,823.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.51 or 0.00135713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00157995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.15 or 1.00031585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.21 or 0.00917145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.72 or 0.06926989 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

