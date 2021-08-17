Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 11.3% This Week

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.57 or 0.00007949 BTC on exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $301,980.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00128466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,063.36 or 1.00292854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00886708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

