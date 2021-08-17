Indorse Token Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. Indorse Token has a total market cap of $810,420.69 and $1,122.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00057752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.96 or 0.00837681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00047006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00155531 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

