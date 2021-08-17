Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. Infosys posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 51.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. Infosys has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $23.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

