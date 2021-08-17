Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.75

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 26617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Get Infosys alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $1,385,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys by 29.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Infosys by 51.5% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,737,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,809,000 after buying an additional 590,631 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter worth $68,474,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.