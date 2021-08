Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.80. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 317 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares in the last quarter.

