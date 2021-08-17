InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on INPOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC raised shares of InPost from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InPost in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Erste Group started coverage on shares of InPost in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of InPost in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.03 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

Shares of INPOY opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. InPost has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. The company operates self-service parcel dispatch and collection points, as well as automated parcel machines (APM). It operates through three segments: APM, To-Door, and International.

