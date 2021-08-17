Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Buys 1,077 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $13,990.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $14,680.00.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. 680,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.56. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. Research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,042,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

