Insider Buying: AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ APPH traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 2,521,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

APPH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

