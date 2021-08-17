Insider Buying: Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 2,537,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,365. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $374.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,620,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 205,962 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

