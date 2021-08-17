Insider Buying: Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CEO Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:AHT traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $13.37. 2,537,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,386,365. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $374.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.21.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
