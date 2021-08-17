Insider Buying: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CTO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CTO Mark E. Hokanson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.