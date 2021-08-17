Insider Buying: LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LIVX traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 758,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.25.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the first quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

