Insider Buying: Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Purchases 268 Shares of Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Joseph Marushack purchased 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,036.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $40,150.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Marushack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Marushack acquired 100 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,343.00.

NASDAQ NRIM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,140. The company has a market cap of $252.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.78. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

