Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Buys 64,111 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $172,458.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $167,560.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60.

Shares of PHX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 280,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $4.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

