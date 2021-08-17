Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases 59,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 59,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 64,111 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $172,458.59.

On Monday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,310 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $21,199.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,316 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.60.

Shares of PHX Minerals stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 280,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.14. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after buying an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 113.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 282.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

