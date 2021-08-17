Insider Buying: Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Acquires 6,500 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Arthur Lee Rosenthal acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.39 per share, with a total value of C$132,561.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,561.86.

CVE:PRN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,135. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.95.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

