Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Sells 222 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $57.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,241.96. 3,311,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,482.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank grew its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 94,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

