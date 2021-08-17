Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 32,922 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphenol stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,938. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.07.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,807,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,133,686,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,417,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,399,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.