Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Insider Sells 5,042 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) insider Shravan Goli sold 5,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $184,234.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. 1,328,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,858. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $952,060,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 164.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the first quarter worth about $69,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

