Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Sells 15,735 Shares of Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 15,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $37,606.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 989,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.31. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 93.54% and a negative net margin of 7,172.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energous by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 639,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at about $1,891,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Energous by 1,409.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 426,383 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 1,046.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 392,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

